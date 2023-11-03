DP-Backed KCC Commissioner Nominee Withdraws over Delay

Photo : YONHAP News

The candidate for standing commissioner of the state broadcasting watchdog recommended by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has withdrawn after President Yoon Suk Yeol did not approve her nomination in late March.At a press conference on Tuesday, the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) member nominee noted the undeniable divergence between an attempt to seize control of the nation's broadcasters and an attempt to defend them.The nominee said she had waited for the president's approval as she had believed in the importance of fighting for the independence of broadcasters within the watchdog, pledging to effectively fight to the end against attempts to dominate broadcasters and the atrocious oppression of the press.As for the DP's recommendation for a new nominee, Choi said she had requested that the party halt the process, accusing the presidential office of aggravating the situation by neglecting her nomination that had passed in the National Assembly seven months prior.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) had strongly protested Choi's nomination, unilaterally passed by the opposition, arguing that the commission vacancy should be filled through a recommendation from the ruling side in accordance with the related law.The PPP also took issue with Choi's past conviction for violating the election law and openly displaying political bias as a former opposition lawmaker.