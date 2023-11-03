Netanyahu: Israel to Take 'Security Responsibility' of Post-War Gaza

Photo : KBS News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country will take "overall security responsibility" of the Gaza Strip for an indefinite period after its war with Hamas.Speaking to ABC News on Monday, Netanyahu said the decision was made in consideration for the unimaginable level of Hamas terror witnessed by Israel when it does not take responsibility for the region's security.While U.S. President Joe Biden had earlier said it would be a "mistake" for Israel to occupy Gaza, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that nothing has been decided but the U.S. concurs that Hamas can no longer control the territory.Amid Washington's call for temporary "humanitarian" pauses for aid deliveries and the evacuation of civilians, Netanyahu said "tactical little pauses" for aid could be considered but that there will not be a general ceasefire unless all hostages are released.According to Israeli officials, 241 people have been in captivity since Hamas launched surprise attacks on October 7 that the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claims has racked up more than ten-thousand fatalities in the exclave.