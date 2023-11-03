DP to Weigh Impeaching KCC Head, Justice Minister in General Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is set to convene a general meeting of lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss impeaching the head of the state broadcasting watchdog and the justice minister.DP floor spokesperson Choi Hye-young responded to press questions about whether Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chair Lee Dong-kwan was the only one being considered for impeachment by saying that subjects are to be further discussed at the general meeting.Asked if justice minister Han Dong-hoon could be considered, Choi responded in the affirmative.This comes after DP chief spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung told reporters on Monday that there had been talks within the party about impeaching the KCC chief, adding that the party could submit a related motion in Thursday's plenary session.The main opposition has been pressuring Lee to step down after a court granted an injunction against the KCC’s suspension of the former chief of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, a major shareholder of public broadcaster MBC.The DP is also considering impeaching the justice minister, accusing him of publicizing facts of suspected crimes while calling for parliamentary consent for the pretrial detention of DP chief Lee Jae-myung over alleged corruption.Ruling People Power Party floor leader Yun Jae-ok said impeachments can be pursued only when there is a clear violation of the law and that the DP has abused impeachments for political gain and to pressure the government.