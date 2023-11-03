Police Issue Travel Ban against Fmr. Olympic Fencer in Fraud Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

A travel ban has been issued for former Olympic fencer Nam Hyun-hee in conjunction with her booking on suspicion of fraud in a scandal surrounding her former partner, Jeon Cheong-jo.The Seoul Songpa Police Station said on Tuesday that the ban was issued the previous day, with an official explaining that frequent overseas travel by Nam, who has denied being an accessory to the crimes, was taken into consideration.On Monday, the police grilled the 42-year-old for nearly ten hours after she was booked following a complaint by two of the fraud victims.The couple accused Nam of being an accessory to Jeon's crimes, with the alleged financial damage surpassing one-point-one billion won, or around 842-thousand U.S. dollars.The 27-year-old Jeon faces eleven complaints involving 20 victims with damages amounting to two-point-six billion won.A pretrial detention warrant was issued for Jeon last Friday on charges of fraud under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes, including the theft of large sums of money under the guise of investment funds.