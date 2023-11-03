Menu Content

Pretrial Detention of BAI Official Sought by Anti-Corruption Office

Written: 2023-11-07 12:54:38Updated: 2023-11-07 13:03:35

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) filed for the pretrial detention of a senior official at the state audit agency over alleged bribery.

According to the CIO on Tuesday, the detention warrant has been sought for a Grade Three official of the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) identified by the surname Kim on charges of bribery under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.

Kim is accused of founding a company under a false name, and then receiving bribes surpassing one billion won, or around 766-thousand U.S. dollars, from builders, including some subject to state audits, in the form of winning orders.

The official was suspended for three months after it was found that they had traveled to Southeast Asia with a construction company representative during an internal audit by the BAI in September 2021.

Since the prosecution holds the right to indict, the CIO is expected to refer the case with a recommendation to indict after wrapping up its ongoing investigation.

The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to hold the warrant hearing at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.
