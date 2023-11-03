Farmers' Alliance Sites Raided over Alleged Nat'l Security Act Violation

Photo : YONHAP News

The police and state spy agency raided locations linked to the South Chungcheong office of a farmers’ alliance over alleged violation of the National Security Act.The National Police Agency and the National Intelligence Service on Tuesday sent investigators to the regional office and homes of three officials to obtain related evidence from the umbrella group comprising over 100 of the nation's farmers' organizations.The suspects face charges of benefiting or supporting the enemy and providing convenience under the National Security Act after the state agencies reportedly detected suspicious acts concerning North Korea while investigating the so-called "Changwon spy ring incident."The case involves suspects linked to a Changwon-based organization who allegedly met with North Koreans in Cambodia and Vietnam between 2016 and 2022, receiving seven-thousand U.S. dollars to engage in anti-state activities.