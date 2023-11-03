Colder Temperatures Forecast for Wed. after Cold Wave Alert Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: After heavy downpours on Monday, Tuesday morning was met with strong, cold winds that brought early winter temperatures. Although the first cold wave alerts of the season were issued in anticipation of frigid morning lows on Tuesday, Wednesday is forecast to be even colder.Max Lee has more.Report: People out on the streets were seen wearing layers throughout the day as Tuesday’s temperatures felt as though winter had suddenly descended upon the nation.The very first cold wave alert of the season was in effect on Tuesday, with the inflow of cold air from the northwest of the Korean Peninsula.Cheorwon in Gangwon Province claimed the coldest temperature in the country at negative six-point-six degrees Celsius in the morning.With daytime temperatures in Seoul, Daejeon and Cheongju reaching ten degrees, Gwangju hitting 14 degrees and Daegu, 15 degrees, the early winter temperatures lasted through midday.However, Wednesday is forecast to be colder, with morning temperatures expected to be two to five degrees lower than Tuesday's as Seoul and Daejeon face lows of two degrees that will feel even more brisk due to the wind chill.People who are vulnerable to the cold, such as the elderly, are advised to refrain from going out as much as possible, while caution is also advised for drivers with the possibility of black ice due to rain freezing over.The sudden cold snap should peak Wednesday before temperatures climb back up on Thursday, but the Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts the winter-like weather to return over the weekend.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.