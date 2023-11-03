PPP Officially Launches Special ‘Mega-City’ Committee Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) officially launched a committee to push for the incorporation of Gimpo into Seoul.The New City Project Special Committee, headed by five-term lawmaker Cho Kyoung-tae, said that it would make headway in the plan, including a proposal for legislation, before the end of the year.Cho hinted that the “Mega Seoul” initiative could incorporate more than one city, remarking that as many as four may be included.During his opening remarks, the panel head added that he will do his best to ensure that Seoul serves as a catalyst to create a “three-axis mega city” cluster in Seoul, Busan and Gwangju and even a “super-mega city” connecting Daejeon and Daegu.Pointing out that the Japanese cities of Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya have become a “super-mega city” through the three-axis concept, Cho vowed to make Seoul into one of the world’s top five international cities while helping local regions become more self-sufficient.Amid criticism from the main opposition Democratic Party that the incorporation plan is a ploy by the PPP to win votes ahead of the general elections next year, the mayors of Seoul and Incheon and governor of Gyeonggi Province will meet next Thursday to discuss the matter.Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon and Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok have expressed their opposition to the proposal while Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has been muted.