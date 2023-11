Photo : YONHAP News

Just one day after the domestic stock market soared on the news of a temporary ban on short selling, the market sank sharply on Tuesday.Secondary battery-related stocks all plummeted after posting record gains on Monday, with many investors looking to take cash out on the rise, while foreign investors flipped from net purchasers of one-point-two trillion in stocks on Monday to net sellers.With record gains on the tech-heavy KOSDAQ leading to a sidecar curb in the early hours of trading the previous day, Tuesday’s trading on the index saw a brief recovery before quickly declining again.Market analysts also believe Monday’s gains were mainly due to a large influx of investors “short covering,” which involves buying stocks to return borrowed shares.