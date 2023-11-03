Gangnam to Launch Outdoor Delivery Robot Demonstration

Photo : YONHAP News

An outdoor delivery robot demonstration will be launched behind the COEX complex from November to December.Gangnam District chief Cho Seong-myeong announced on Tuesday that Woowa Brothers Co., Ltd., the founders of Baedal Minjok, will lead the project backed by a consortium of five other organizations and companies.The other members of the group are Gangnam District, the Seoul Metropolitan Government, LG Electronics, WTC Seoul and the Korea Land and Geospatial InformatiX Corporation.The large-scale robot demonstration project will operate both indoor and outdoor delivery robots based in the complex’s mall.The first phase of the project with indoor delivery robots was introduced on October 31 of last year offering deliveries by robots traveling from COEX to the elevators of the neighboring Trade Tower offices, with nine robots currently in service.The project is in line with revisions to the government’s “Intelligent Robot Act” allowing autonomous robots to travel on sidewalks.