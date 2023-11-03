KBS President Nominee Denies Alleged Violation of Anti-Graft Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee for president of the Korean Broadcasting System(KBS), Park Min has denied allegations that he violated the anti-graft law in his confirmation hearing.In the parliamentary hearing by the science, ICT, broadcasting and communications committee on Tuesday, Park said that receiving 15 million won in consulting fees from a subcontractor for three months in 2021 was not subject to the law.The nominee cited a provision of the law that allows exceptions, adding he had been advised by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission on the matter at the time and signed the contract based on the consultation.Park also explained why his expenses exceeded his income over the past five years and how he was exempted from military service.He said that he outspent about 170 million won between 2018 and 2022 and had a significant rise in demand for funds for family issues, but he had 150 million won in a housing rental deposit from his tenant in 2017, stressing that there was no suspicious or unreasonable income.Park said that he was exempted from military service due to poor eyesight.The nominee assessed that KBS has lost public trust due to its politically biased broadcasting.Park had worked as a journalist for the Munhwa Ilbo daily newspaper from 1991 until recently.