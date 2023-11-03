G7 Foreign Ministers to Discuss Israel-Hamas War

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of the Group of Seven(G7) nations begin their two-day meeting in Japan from Tuesday to discuss the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.The face-to-face meeting of the G7 foreign ministers comes a month after the war broke out with the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7.The Israel-Hamas war is expected to be a top agenda for the working dinner on Tuesday, the first day of the meeting.Earlier on Tuesday, Japan’s foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa, the chair of the meeting, told a press briefing that she would refrain from predicting whether the ministers can reach agreements on a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes at the meeting.Kamikawa said the top diplomats are holding in-depth discussions given the escalating situation in Gaza.On Wednesday, the second day of the meeting, the foreign ministers are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine as well as the Indo-Pacific situation.