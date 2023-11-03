Yoon Meets Ex-President Park Geun-hye in Daegu

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met former President Park Geun-hye on Tuesday at her residence in the southeastern city of Daegu.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said the visit came 12 days after Yoon met Park at an event commemorating the 44th anniversary of the death of President Park Chung-hee, Park's father.President Yoon on Tuesday attended an event organized by a civic group in Daegu before visiting a local traditional market.He then visited Park’s residence in the Dalseong area and held talks for about one hour.In the meeting, Yoon said that he examines how the late President Park Chung-hee managed state affairs and even reflects it in his own state management if there is something to learn.Yoon and Park also reportedly discussed presidential diplomacy and took a walk around Park's garden.President Yoon met Park for the first time in 17 months in late October at Seoul National Cemetery in Seoul, right after returning from his tour to the Middle East.