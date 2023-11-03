Pentagon: Inter-Korean Military Deal Suspension S. Korea’s Decision

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said that the decision to suspend a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement is up to the South Korean government.Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh made the remark on Tuesday during a press briefing when asked if the military accord should be suspended to allow the U.S. to defend South Korea effectively.The spokesperson said that she has nothing to offer on the matter, saying that statements on the topic and any decision on the agreement are for South Korea to make.The defense ministers of the two Koreas signed an agreement on September 19, 2018 to reduce military tensions and ban hostile activities, with stipulations such as the establishment of no-fly zones near the border causing concerns about limitations to reconnaissance capabilities against North Korea.Late last month, Seoul’s defense minister, Shin Won-sik, said that discussions are under way within the government on a suspension of the agreement, adding that the U.S. is sympathetic to the idea.