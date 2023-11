Photo : YONHAP News

Britain’s King Charles III expressed anticipation for the state visit of President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee later in November.Charles made the remarks at the Palace of Westminster in London on Tuesday in his first opening address of parliament since taking the throne, in keeping with the tradition of a King’s or Queen’s Speech to mark a new parliamentary session.President Yoon is scheduled to make a state visit to Britain this month at the invitation of King Charles III and mark the 140th anniversary of relations between the two countries.Yoon will be the first state guest since Charles’ coronation in May.