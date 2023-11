Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a summit with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Yongsan presidential office on Wednesday.Having arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for a three-day state visit at Yoon’s invitation, Mattarella will be welcomed with an official ceremony before sitting down for presidential summit talks, followed by the signing of a memorandum of understanding and a joint press statement.During the summit, the two leaders will discuss ways for the two countries to cooperate in various sectors, including the economy, space, science and technology, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.With Rome a competitor to Busan for the right to host the 2030 World Expo, there is speculation that the subject may come up in their talks.