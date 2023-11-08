Menu Content

Axios: Biden Urged Netanyahu to Agree to Pause for Hostage Release

Written: 2023-11-08 10:40:03Updated: 2023-11-08 10:44:19

Axios: Biden Urged Netanyahu to Agree to Pause for Hostage Release

Photo : KBS

U.S. President Joe Biden reportedly urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a three-day pause in the ongoing conflict with Hamas to release some of the hostages held by the militant group in Gaza.

U.S. media outlet Axios reported on Tuesday that Biden proposed a plan during a phone conversation with Netanyahu the day before calling for the release of ten to 15 hostages held by Hamas along with a verification of all remaining hostages and a list of their names.

Citing two U.S. and Israeli officials, Axios said Netanyahu told Biden that he does not trust Hamas' intentions nor believe they are ready to agree to a deal on the hostages, adding that his country could lose international support for its operation if the fighting stops for three days.

The media outlet said part of Netanyahu's reservations comes from the group’s killing and kidnapping of Israeli soldiers during a humanitarian pause in the 2014 war between the two sides.

With Israel estimating that around 240 hostages are held captive by Hamas and affiliated groups, the major Palestinian faction claimed on Tuesday that it was ready to release 12 foreign nationals but was unable to do so due to Israel's military operations.
