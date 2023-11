Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit South Korea this week for discussions on the allies' policy coordination.Blinken is set to arrive late Wednesday after attending the Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting in Tokyo.It will be the top U.S. diplomat's first visit to Seoul under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, having previously visited in March 2021 for a so-called "two-plus-two" meeting involving the foreign and defense ministers from the two sides.Seoul's foreign ministry earlier said minister Park Jin and Blinken are set to consult on a range of issues of shared concern, including North Korea's military cooperation with Russia and the global security situation.During his two-day stay, Blinken is also expected to pay a courtesy call to President Yoon.