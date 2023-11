Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan held the inaugural session of the trilateral space security dialogue in Seoul on Wednesday.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, officials from the three sides discussed ways to promote the safe, stable and sustainable use of space, and to reinforce the resilience of the space system during the director-level talks.The talks focused on space security, with a particular focus on threats in the realm of space, national space strategies and the responsible use of space.The meeting was a follow-up to the summit of the three countries’ leaders at Camp David in August, which produced a joint statement pledging efforts to enhance the trilateral dialogue on such space security cooperation.