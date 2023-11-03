Gov’t to Reduce Household Telecom Expenses with New Plans, Devices

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has announced a set of measures to help reduce telecommunications expenses for households by providing more choices for more devices.Under the plan by the Ministry of Science and ICT on Wednesday, mobile users will be able to choose between the fifth-generation network plan and the more affordable fourth-generation Long Term Evolution(LTE) plan regardless of their mobile phone model.While the ministry will revise the Telecommunications Business Act, it is in talks with the nation's three major service providers to enforce the change from this month.The service providers have agreed to lower the starting rate for their 5G monthly plans from the current price of over 40-thousand won, or around 30 U.S. dollars, to 30-thousand won by the first quarter of next year.Meanwhile, the government reached an agreement with the nation’s smartphone manufacturers to release low to mid-priced models ranging from 300-thousand to 800-thousand won, starting with two types within the year, and another three or four by the first half of 2024.