The total value of household loans by banks climbed from a month earlier to come out to one quadrillion-86-point-six trillion won, or 833-point-six billion U.S. dollars, as of the end of October.According to data from the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the latest figure was an on-month increase of six-point-eight trillion won from a month earlier to mark the seventh consecutive month of rises, led by climbing mortgages amid high borrowing costs.The increase in household loans has more than doubled from a month ago by two-point-four trillion won and is the largest jump in two years and one month.Among all types of loans, mortgages across all financial sectors increased by five-point-two trillion won.The Financial Services Commission says it will continue to monitor the growth of household loans due to concerns that the debts are putting pressure on the country’s economy.