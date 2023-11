Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven(G7) strongly condemned North Korea’s repeated ballistic missile launches and arms transfer to Russia as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.According to Japan’s foreign ministry, the G7 foreign ministers made the announcement after discussing Indo-Pacific issues at a meeting held in Tokyo earlier this morning while expressing their support for an immediate resolution of the issue of Japanese abductees in North Korea.They also reaffirmed the importance of engaging with an increasingly assertive China and the need to cooperate with Beijing on global challenges and areas of common interest.This comes amid reports that North Korea has provided Russia with more than one million artillery rounds to use in its war in Ukraine, with Pyongyang apparently receiving technological assistance for their upcoming military spy satellite launch.