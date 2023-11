Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday named Jo Hee-de as the new nominee for chief of the Supreme Court.The latest nomination for the former Supreme Court justice comes a month after the opposition-controlled National Assembly rejected Yoon’s previous nominee, Lee Gyun-ryong, in the first such rejection in 35 years.Jo’s nomination will be subject to parliamentary approval after a confirmation hearing.According to presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki, Jo has been at the forefront of protecting the rights of the socially underprivileged and minorities, adding that upon retiring as a Supreme Court justice, he focused solely on research and nurturing students as a professor at Sungkyunkwan University.Jo served as a judge in courts across the nation for 27 years, culminating in a term as a Supreme Court justice from 2014 to 2020.