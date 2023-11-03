Menu Content

Labor, Management of Seoul Metro Hold Eleventh-Hour Talks with Walkout Looming

Written: 2023-11-08 15:37:52Updated: 2023-11-08 16:32:30

Photo : YONHAP News

Eleventh-hour negotiations between the labor union of the Seoul subway service and management began on Wednesday, only for the two sides to withdraw almost immediately to fine-tune their stances.

The talks began at Seoul Metro’s headquarters in the capital at 3 p.m. after ten previous rounds of negotiations since July all ended in a stalemate over a manpower reduction.

The meeting was paused a mere two minutes after starting as the sides sought to huddle over their respective positions, with representatives now discussing reconvening negotiations.

The talks were called after Seoul Metro disclosed a plan to reduce its workforce by two-thousand-212 employees, or 13-point-five percent by 2026, to overcome chronic deficits while normalizing management.

The unionized workers threatened to stage a one-day strike on Thursday in response to the proposed plan, arguing that excessive downsizing could lead to safety and service quality issues.
