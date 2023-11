Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit San Francisco next week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit.According to the top office on Wednesday, Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee will depart next Wednesday for a three-day visit to the U.S. city to attend the summit and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines.The presidential office added that President Yoon plans to emphasize South Korea’s contribution to the clean energy transition and overcoming the climate crisis.There is also speculation that a summit between Yoon and Chinese President Xi Jinping may occur on the sidelines of the forum.This will be Yoon’s first participation at the APEC summit since taking office.