Politics

DP to Finalize Decision on Impeachment Motion for KCC Chief on Thurs.

Written: 2023-11-08 18:10:52Updated: 2023-11-08 18:33:10

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) will make a decision on whether to file a motion to impeach Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chair Lee Dong-kwan before Thursday's plenary session.

DP floor spokesperson Yoon Young-deok said on Wednesday that Supreme Council member Ko Min-jung, who also heads the party's special panel on freedom of the press, called for a review of the motion at a general meeting of DP Assembly members.

The spokesperson said further discussion on the matter will take place on Thursday, after some members called for discretion and careful consideration. He added that there was no opposition with party members nearing a consensus.

As for its reasons to push for the impeachment, the DP has cited Lee's alleged violation in operating the broadcasting watchdog, media censorship, and suspension of the former chief of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, a major shareholder of public broadcaster MBC.

The main opposition, however, did not deliberate on tabling a motion to impeach justice minister Han Dong-hoon. The spokesperson said the party is reviewing its legal requirements.

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) chief spokesperson Park Jeong-ha slammed the opposition for pushing for the impeachment that lacks justification, instead of focusing on improving public livelihoods.
