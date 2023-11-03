Presidents of S. Korea, Italy Agree to Closely Collaborate on Global Issues, Industries

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol and visiting Italian President Sergio Mattarella held talks in Seoul on Wednesday. Following the meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, the two sides announced that they will continue to collaborate in high-tech industries as well as on the international stage to deal with North Korea and other issues.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Welcoming ceremony for Italian President Sergio Mattarella (Nov. 8 /Presidential Office Lawn)]Following a grand welcoming ceremony at the presidential office lawn Wednesday afternoon, President Yoon Suk Yeol and Italian President Sergio Mattarella agreed to strengthen their cooperation in economy, aerospace, technology and culture.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"It is especially meaningful as President Mattarella is visiting ahead of the 140th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations next year...""I hope that South Korea will be able to continue strengthening future-oriented cooperation with Italy, which shares the universal values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law."[Sound bite: President Sergio Mattarella (Italian-English)]"Italy and South Korea share key values such as democracy and free market economy, based on which we have made efforts to develop our trade and international relations. I believe that we can further expand that cooperation into culture and other areas."In the joint news conference after the summit, Yoon and Mattarella said they agreed to cooperate in the high-tech industries of hydrogen, artificial intelligence and space.They further pledged to continue close collaboration on North Korea issues, including denuclearization and human rights, and other international concerns.South Korea's southern port city of Busan and the Italian capital city of Rome are competing for the right to host the 2030 World Expo, along with Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.Mattarella is on a three-day state visit to South Korea at Yoon's invitation.Seoul and Rome are set to celebrate their 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2024.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.