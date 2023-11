Photo : YONHAP News

The labor union of the Seoul subway service will go on a 24-hour strike starting from 9 a.m. Thursday.Labor and management of Seoul Metro failed to reach an agreement on Wednesday over management's plan to reduce its workforce by two-thousand-212 employees, or 13-point-five percent, by 2026.The management side says the measure is neccessary to overcome chronic deficits but the unionized workers argue that excessive downsizing could lead to safety and service quality issues.The two sides have so far held eleven rounds of negotiations since July, including Wednesday's.The Seoul Metro labor union said it is open to further negotiations during the walkout.