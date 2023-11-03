Opposition to Push for Passage of 4 Contentious Bills in Plenary Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political camps are set to clash on Thursday during a plenary session that will handle four contentious bills, including three on revisions to laws related to broadcasting.Opposition parties, including the main opposition Democratic Party, are set to pursue the passage of the so-called "yellow envelope bill" which seeks to revise the labor union law that limits the ability of companies to seek compensation from unions for losses incurred during strikes.They will also seek to pass three bills aimed at revising the Broadcast Act, the law on promoting broadcast culture and the law on operating the Korean Educational Broadcasting System.The ruling People Power Party(PPP), which has strongly opposed the four revisions, unveiled plans to filibuster the bills if the opposition attempts to push them forward.If the PPP launches a filibuster, it will mark the first time the political procedure has been invoked since April of last year, when the ruling camp filibustered a bill aimed at stripping the prosecution of its investigative powers.