S. Korea-Italy Summit: Security of Indo-Pacific, Europe Inseparable

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Italian President Sergio Mattarella have agreed to further boost cooperation on key global and regional issues as they shared the view that the security of the Indo-Pacific region and that of Europe are inseparable.According to the presidential office, the two leaders reached the agreement during their summit in Seoul on Wednesday, where they agreed to work closely on the denuclearization of North Korea and improving human rights in the reclusive state.They also pledged to collaborate with the international community to end the Russia-Ukraine war and restore peace.Yoon and Mattarella reached concurrence on boosting cooperation in space and high-tech industries, including hydrogen and artificial intelligence.Following the summit, South Korea and Italy signed three memoranda of understanding, including one on industrial cooperation, one on space cooperation and another on cooperation in research in physics.