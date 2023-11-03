Israel Says Hamas Has Lost Control of Northern Gaza

Photo : KBS

Israel’s military says Hamas has lost control of northern Gaza and continues to concede territory.Reuters and the Times of Israel quoted Israel Defense Forces(IDF) spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari as saying in a televised briefing on Wednesday that 50-thousand Gazans were seen moving to the south of the Gaza Strip from the North as Hamas has lost control there.He said the IDF continues to strengthen its attack into Gaza City “and thwart tunnel shafts adjacent to civilian sites,” adding that the Israeli military “hit Hamas’s aerial and naval arrays hard, which were planning strategic attacks.”According to Hagari, the IDF seized some 700 RPG rounds, artillery that had been used by Hamas to attack ground troops in the Strip.Reiterating that a ceasefire is not under consideration, he said Israel will allow only potential “humanitarian pauses” to enable civilians to evacuate to the south.The spokesperson also adjusted the number of confirmed hostages in the Gaza Strip from 240 to 239.