White House: US Commitment to S. Korea Unaffected by Ukraine, Israel

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House says the U.S. always strives to be prepared for contingencies on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby issued the position during a briefing on Wednesday in response to concerns that Washington’s commitment to defend the Korean Peninsula could be compromised by the focus on the Russia-Ukraine war and the war in the Middle East.Kirby said U.S. President Joe Biden “has devoted a lot more energy and effort and resources” to make sure that Washington can meet its security commitments to South Korea, citing additional training and exercise, strengthened intelligence collection capabilities off the peninsula, and the maintenance of “a very robust military force in the Indo-Pacific.”On the role Seoul should play in the war between Israel and Hamas, Kirby said it is a "sovereign" decision, adding that South Korea must decide for itself whether there is a role for its people in said conflict.