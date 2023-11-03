Foreign Minister Park to Hold Talks with US Counterpart Blinken Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin will meet with his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, in Seoul on Thursday amid escalating global tensions resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war and the war in the Middle East.The meeting between the top diplomats of the two allies will be the first in Seoul in nearly three years, coming on the heels of three-way talks with Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa in September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.Of particular interest is the possible inclusion of a discussion on response measures to developments in military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and the issuance of a warning by Seoul and Washington to Pyongyang and Moscow.Talking to reporters after attending the Group of Seven Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Tokyo earlier this week, Blinken said Washington is deeply concerned over what Moscow is providing to Pyongyang in return for weapons and war supplies.Park and Blinken are also set to discuss ways to cooperate on key global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the war in the Middle East.The two officials are set to hold a joint news conference following their meeting, with Blinken departing for India after wrapping up his schedule in Seoul on Thursday.