Military Reportedly in Consultation about Participating in UNC Staff

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry is reportedly consulting with the United Nations Command(UNC) on ways for the South Korean military to join the force’s staff.According to Yonhap News Agency on Thursday, a ministry official said that while a decision on the scope of participation has yet to be made, a review is ongoing to determine a suitable contingent and the ranks therein, including general-level officers.However, the official refuted a local media report that the deployment of a South Korean major general as the UNC chief of staff was being considered.Seoul's review of a staff deployment is reported to be linked to the Washington-led reinforcement of UNC functions with a transfer of wartime operational control to the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.There is also speculation that the UNC staff participation could be a prelude to full membership.Meanwhile, defense minister Shin Won-sik is set to attend an inaugural meeting with his counterparts from 17 UNC member states in Seoul next Tuesday.