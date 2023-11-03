Menu Content

Written: 2023-11-09 13:46:51Updated: 2023-11-09 16:51:14

UN Adopts Resolution Urging N. Korea to Suspend Nuclear Program

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution urging North Korea to suspend all nuclear development and allow the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) to return.

At an Assembly session on Wednesday, member states assessed the chamber’s 2022 report, which said the North's nuclear development including a ban on IAEA access to its Yongbyon facility is a direct violation of UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.

Australia led the tabling of the resolution condemning the North's efforts to develop nuclear weapons and projectiles, also referring to signs of the regime's preparation for a seventh nuclear test.

South Korea and other member nations supported the resolution, with envoy Kim Sung-hoon urging the North to halt its illegal nuclear and ballistic missile development programs and show sincerity to completely denuclearize.

North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song strongly protested the move, stressing that nuclear development and nuclear arms possession are part of the regime's sovereignty, refuting the IAEA's claims about nuclear test preparations as groundless rumors.
