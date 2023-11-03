KDI Revises Down 2024 Outlook from 2.3% to 2.2%

Photo : YONHAP News

The state-run Korea Development Institute(KDI) revised down its economic outlook for next year from two-point-three to two-point-two percent.In an outlook report for the second half of 2023, the KDI said that despite a slowdown in the growth of domestic demand, the local economy is expected to grow two-point-two percent in 2024 due largely to a modest recovery centered around exports.The revised outlook is lower than the government's forecast of two-point-four percent, but higher than the two-point-one percent put forth by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.The state institute also revised down its outlook for this year from the one-point-five percent forecast in May to one-point-four percent.The KDI's latest inflation projection this year stood at three-point-six percent, up zero-point-two percentage points from May, while next year’s forecast came in at two-point-six percent for a zero-point-one-percentage-point increase from August.The think tank listed geopolitical conflict in the Middle East and housing prices in China as two major external risks for the domestic economy.