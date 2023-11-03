Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

KDI Revises Down 2024 Outlook from 2.3% to 2.2%

Written: 2023-11-09 13:51:34Updated: 2023-11-09 15:03:39

KDI Revises Down 2024 Outlook from 2.3% to 2.2%

Photo : YONHAP News

The state-run Korea Development Institute(KDI) revised down its economic outlook for next year from two-point-three to two-point-two percent.

In an outlook report for the second half of 2023, the KDI said that despite a slowdown in the growth of domestic demand, the local economy is expected to grow two-point-two percent in 2024 due largely to a modest recovery centered around exports.

The revised outlook is lower than the government's forecast of two-point-four percent, but higher than the two-point-one percent put forth by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The state institute also revised down its outlook for this year from the one-point-five percent forecast in May to one-point-four percent.

The KDI's latest inflation projection this year stood at three-point-six percent, up zero-point-two percentage points from May, while next year’s forecast came in at two-point-six percent for a zero-point-one-percentage-point increase from August.

The think tank listed geopolitical conflict in the Middle East and housing prices in China as two major external risks for the domestic economy.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >