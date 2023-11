Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States sat for talks in Seoul on Thursday.Foreign Minister Park Jin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began their meeting at the Foreign Ministry building in Seoul at around 2 p.m.They are expected to cover a wide range of topics including military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, the war in Ukraine and the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas as well as issues surrounding China.After the meeting, the two envoys will hold a joint press conference, with questions from reporters to follow.The major focal point of their joint press conference will be messages of cooperation and solidarity regarding key bilateral and global issues, as well as a possible warning to North Korea and Russia.Blinken arrived in South Korea late Wednesday night, following the Group of Seven Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Tokyo, Japan.