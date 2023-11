Photo : YONHAP News

The innovation committee of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has recommended that half of the party’s shortlist for proportional representatives be made up of members younger than 45 years in age.The panel announced the plan on Thursday as part of a bid to expand the mandatory participation rate of young members in all government organizations and local government committees.According to innovation committee member Kim Kyung-jin, the decision to prioritize young people for the proportional seats will facilitate an entry into politics for a greater number of that demographic.She added that the plan is to allow younger candidates to run in districts where the ruling PPP is dominant, adding that the specific selection of constituencies will be decided by a committee or the general election planning team.