Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has expressed opposition to a revision of the labor law driven by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) as well as three broadcasting law revisions.A presidential official said on Thursday that such bills were not pushed for when the DP was the ruling party while holding majority seats in the National Assembly.The labor revision, known as the “yellow envelope bill,” limits the ability of companies to sue labor unions for damages incurred during a strike, while the broadcasting law revisions are aimed at reducing the government’s influence over public broadcasters.The top office was particularly concerned over the pro-labor bill, which could potentially encourage more strikes in industrial sectors, especially at a time when the nation is facing economic difficulties.The official added, however, that it is premature to discuss a veto by President Yoon Suk Yeol.