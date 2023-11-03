DP Submits Motion to Impeach Broadcasting Watchdog Chair

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on Thursday filed a motion to impeach Korea Communications Commission(KCC) Chairman Lee Dong-kwan.The DP made the decision to pursue the impeachment in a general meeting held at the National Assembly in the afternoon before submitting the motion to the plenary session at the parliament.The main opposition party has been pressuring Lee to resign over an alleged violation in his management of the broadcasting watchdog, media censorship, and the suspension of the former chief of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, a major shareholder of public outlet MBC.The ruling People Power Party blasted the move as “an attempt to destroy the Constitution and the rule of law,” with the party’s Supreme Council criticizing the main opposition for abusing its parliamentary majority to sabotage state affairs.The DP also filed motions to impeach two prosecutors: Son Jun-seong at the Daegu High Prosecutors’ Office and Lee Jung-seop at the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office for various alleged offenses.