Photo : YONHAP News

The opposition-controlled National Assembly on Thursday passed three revision bills on broadcasting laws intended to reduce the government’s influence over public broadcasters.The three bills aim to change the governance structure of the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation(MBC) and Educational Broadcasting System (EBS).It includes a move to increase the number of board of directors from the current nine at MBC and EBS and eleven at KBS to 21 each, as well as an expansion of the authority to recommend directors to external parties such as broadcasting and media-related academic societies and viewer committees.Among the three bills, all 176 who participated in the vote on the amendment to the Broadcast Act and the Education Broadcasting System Act voted in favor, while all 175 who participated in the vote on the law promoting broadcast culture were in favor as well.