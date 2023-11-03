Park, Blinken Discuss Ways to Stop Russia from Transferring Military Technology to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Foreign minister Park Jin met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Seoul on Thursday to discuss collaborative efforts on the international stage amid increasing tensions in the region. Holding a joint press conference after their meeting, the pair reaffirmed the bilateral commitment to security on the Korean Peninsula.Kim Bum-soo has the details.Report: The top diplomats of South Korea and the U.S. held talks in Seoul, seeking to devise countermeasures against military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a joint news conference following their meeting Thursday afternoon.[Sound bite: S. Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (Korean-English)]“The Russia-North Korea military cooperation is a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a serious threat to the entire world. The foreign ministers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan recently issued a joint statement condemning the arms deal between Russia and North Korea and expressed our determination to sternly respond to the situation.”[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken]“Today, Mr. Park and I discussed the further actions that our countries can take with partners to intensify pressure on Moscow not to transfer military technology to DPRK... ""...Of course, we have real concerns about any support for North Korea's ballistic missile programs, for its nuclear technology, for its space launch capacity."Blinken’s two-day visit is part of a tour of Asia that took him to Japan, where he sat down with his Group of Seven counterparts amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken]"To the extent that China values and places a premium on stability in the region, well, North Korea is the greatest source of instability. China has a unique relationship with North Korea – as a result of that relationship it has real influence and we do look to China to use that influence to play a constructive role in pulling North Korea back from this irresponsible and dangerous behavior."[Sound bite: S. Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (Korean-English)]“South Korea and the U.S. will work together with the international community to ensure humanitarian assistance is provided to Gaza. We will also closely cooperate with the international community for the fundamental resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue based on a two-state solution."Complementing assurances by the U.S. state secretary that Korean Peninsula issues will not be overshadowed by the escalating situation in the Middle East, the defense chiefs of South Korea and the U.S. will also hold annual bilateral security talks in Seoul next week.South Korea’s new defense minister, Shin Won-sik, and his counterpart from Washington, Lloyd Austin, are expected to discuss ways to bolster the U.S. extended deterrence against North Korea during their first meeting on Monday.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.