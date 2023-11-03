Yoon Assesses S. Korea-US Comprehensive Strategic Alliance Firmly Established

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who hosted a luncheon for visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at his official residence on Thursday, said the two sides' comprehensive strategic alliance has been firmly established in the past year-and-a-half.According to Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs, Yoon credited Blinken for playing a crucial role in the process.Assessing that North Korea issues, the war in Ukraine and instabilities in the Middle East have increased the importance of leadership from the U.S., Yoon said as an ally, Seoul will closely coordinate with Washington to defend shared values and to solidify principle-based global order.Blinken stressed there is intense focus on the Indo-Pacific region when it comes to U.S. foreign policy, adding Washington seeks to further strengthen the alliance as well as the bilateral strategic partnership with key regional partner Seoul.The top U.S. diplomat also expressed respect for Yoon's leadership in making new progress in relations between Seoul and Tokyo, as well as cooperative ties among the three countries.