Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Assesses S. Korea-US Comprehensive Strategic Alliance Firmly Established

Written: 2023-11-09 17:45:54Updated: 2023-11-09 17:46:34

Yoon Assesses S. Korea-US Comprehensive Strategic Alliance Firmly Established

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who hosted a luncheon for visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at his official residence on Thursday, said the two sides' comprehensive strategic alliance has been firmly established in the past year-and-a-half.

According to Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs, Yoon credited Blinken for playing a crucial role in the process.

Assessing that North Korea issues, the war in Ukraine and instabilities in the Middle East have increased the importance of leadership from the U.S., Yoon said as an ally, Seoul will closely coordinate with Washington to defend shared values and to solidify principle-based global order.

Blinken stressed there is intense focus on the Indo-Pacific region when it comes to U.S. foreign policy, adding Washington seeks to further strengthen the alliance as well as the bilateral strategic partnership with key regional partner Seoul.

The top U.S. diplomat also expressed respect for Yoon's leadership in making new progress in relations between Seoul and Tokyo, as well as cooperative ties among the three countries.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >