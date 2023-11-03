Court Fines Pyeongtaek Mayor for Violating Public Official Election Act

Photo : YONHAP News

A court has slapped a fine of 800-thousand won on Pyeongtaek mayor Jung Jang-seon, partially reversing a previous ruling that had found him not guilty of violating the Public Official Election Act.Even if the ruling issued by the Suwon High Court is upheld, Jung will be able to retain his mayorship given that a public official’s election is invalidated in the event the official is slapped with a fine of one million won or higher.Jung was indicted for sending to some seven-thousand constituents in April, or some two months before last year’s local elections, text messages containing content promoting his achievements, including securing a deal on establishing the Ajou University Pyeongtaek Hospital.He is also accused of holding a ceremony marking the launch of demolition work for an outdated commercial building near Pyeongtaek Station as a promotional event shortly before the local elections even though the dismantlement had already been underway since December, 2021.While Jung was found not guilty of both charges during his first trial, the high court found him partially guilty for sending the text messages to constituents.