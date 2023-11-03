PPP Slams DP For Forcibly Passing Contentious Bills and Submitting Motion to Impeach KCC Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has blasted the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for forcibly passing four contentious bills and submitting a motion to impeach Korea Communications Commission Chairman Lee Dong-kwan.The PPP held a rally denouncing the DP in front of the National Assembly’s main building in Seoul on Thursday, calling the DP an irresponsible group that has abandoned common sense and for holding the people’s livelihood hostage.PPP chief Kim Gi-hyeon referred to the DP as a “very bad” party that has abandoned even the most basic moral principles.The PPP said it cannot help but think the DP has become addicted to filing impeachment motions by taking advantage of the fact that it holds the most seats in parliament.The ruling camp claimed that the passage of three revised bills on broadcasting laws intended to reduce the government’s influence over public broadcasters is a death sentence for public broadcasting.On the passage of the so-called “yellow envelope bill,” the PPP claimed the changes will encourage illegal strikes. The bill, which seeks revisions to the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act, aims to limit the ability of companies to seek compensation from unions for losses incurred during strikes.