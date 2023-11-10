Top Prosecutor Blasts DP for Attempt to Impeach Prosecutors

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok has blasted the main opposition Democratic Party’s(DP) proposal of a motion to impeach two prosecutors on corruption charges as a ploy to protect party leader Lee Jae-myung.Lee told reporters in front of the Supreme Prosecutors Office building in Seoul on Thursday that the DP is trying to intimidate and paralyze the prosecution in retaliation for its probe into allegations against the main opposition leader.The prosecutor general said that the party’s willingness to impeach prosecutors simply out of disdain may lead to the impeachment of judges who hand down verdicts unfavorable to party members.Calling on the DP to stop these unfair impeachments, the top prosecutor said the party should impeach him instead of his subordinates because he has been in charge of the investigation and indictment of the opposition chair.The prosecutor general stressed that the prosecution and judiciary must not be dragged into politics, adding that he firmly believes that the probe team will reach the proper conclusion without succumbing to any external pressure.Earlier on Thursday, the DP proposed a motion to impeach active prosecutors Son Jun-seong and Lee Jung-seop on corruption charges.