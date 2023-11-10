Nat’l Security Advisor, US Secretary of State Discuss 3-Way Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday to discuss trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan as well as North Korea issues.In the meeting at the Yongsan presidential office in Seoul, the two sides agreed to sternly respond to Pyongyang’s violations of UN Security Council resolutions, saying that arms deals between the North and Russia are threatening the security of the Korean Peninsula and the world.The top office said that the two sides agreed to cooperate closely to ensure that North Korea clearly pays a price for any additional provocations.Cho and Blinken also discussed the situation in the Middle East and confirmed the importance of humanitarian support from the international community.In addition, Cho reportedly reaffirmed the Seoul government's will to contribute to the reconstruction and restoration of peace in Ukraine.The two sides also agreed to continue trilateral cooperation and communication between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo based on the agreement reached by the leaders of the three nations during their Camp David summit in August.