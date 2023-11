Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will embark on a trip to France in an eleventh-hour effort to promote South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 Work Expo in Busan.According to the prime minister’s office, Han will depart for a four-day trip to Paris on Sunday to meet with the representatives of the Bureau International des Expositions(BIE), the event’s governing body.The prime minister’s office said that Han will make a final pitch to win support for the bid, stressing that the Busan Expo will serve as a platform for discussion on solutions to global challenges such as climate change, the food crisis and the digital divide.The BIE is set to select the host city among Busan, Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, and Italy's Rome on November 28.