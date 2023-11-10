Police Refer Jeon Cheong-jo to Prosecution on Fraud Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

The police have sent to the prosecution the case of Jeon Cheong-jo, a suspected fraudster at the center of a scandal involving former Olympic fencer Nam Hyun-hee.The Seoul Songpa Police Station on Friday referred the suspect, who has been in police custody, to the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office on fraud charges under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.Asked whether there was collusion with Nam, the 27-year-old merely apologized to the victims.With Jeon reportedly admitting to all the suspected crimes, the police will continue probing whether Nam was an accomplice to the theft of money from 23 people as investment funds for unlisted overseas firms or local app developers totaling some two-point-eight billion won, or around two-point-one million U.S. dollars.Two of the victims, parents of a student who trained at Nam's fencing academy, filed a complaint against Nam, alleging she was an accessory to the crimes and claiming damage amounting to one-point-one billion won.Songpa police plan to carry on with separate investigations into the alleged fraud, attempted fraud, and defamation filed against Jeon by Nam, as well as another complaint over an alleged false promise of marriage filed by an unidentified man.Gyeonggi Province's Seongnam Jungwon Police Station, meanwhile, sent to the prosecution the cases of the alleged fraudster and her mother for stalking Nam, as well as suspicions of intimidation and child abuse against Nam’s nephew by the Jeon.Allegations against Jeon arose following a wedding announcement with Nam, in which the couple claimed the fraud suspect was a third-generation conglomerate scion.