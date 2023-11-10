Menu Content

PM Han Expresses Regret over DP Railroading Contentious Bills

Written: 2023-11-10 11:27:43Updated: 2023-11-10 11:31:23

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo expressed regret over opposition-led passages of a pro-labor bill and three contentious broadcasting bills on Thursday as he pledged to review them for issues.

Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Friday, Han expressed frustration and pity over the push by the parliament-dominating opposition to railroad bills unrelated to public livelihoods that aggravate social discord without sufficient deliberation.

Referring to difficulties in livelihoods further exacerbated by uncertainties surrounding the war in the Middle East, Han said the ongoing regular parliamentary session, the last under the current National Assembly, is the prime time to address urgent livelihood issues.

The prime minister also criticized the opposition for seeking to impeach the head of the state broadcasting watchdog without justification.

While the presidential office has yet to state its position on the passage of the bills, President Yoon Suk Yeol may veto them should there be concerns over their adverse impact.

The pro-labor so-called "yellow envelope bill" aims to limit companies from making damages claims against labor unions, while the broadcasting law revisions are intended to reduce state influence over public broadcasters.
